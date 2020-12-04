If there was one place where Jinny Lee had really found herself, it was Kerr County and the Hill Country. Through some ups and downs, Lee came to Kerrville in the late 1980s for a fresh start, made a home here, worked hard at two of her own businesses, and ultimately found the love of her life in Ingram.
Her final days, however, were spent away from the Hill Country as she battled the ravages of COVID-19 in an acute care center in San Antonio. On Oct. 2, 67-year-old Jinny Lee became the 13th Kerr County resident to die from coronavirus.
She died alone.
Her family, including her 85-year-old husband, David, could only see her through a window. On Oct. 2, standing on a patch of grass, David watched from outside of her room as she drew her last breath.
“My mom had fought and beat cancer twice,” said daughter Beki Hall. “She had surgery once for cancer and died on the table, and they brought her back. She was like the Bionic Woman. And COVID gets her.”
Jinny Lee is now one of at least 34 Kerr County residents who have died from coronavirus since May.
For Hall, along with others in her family, her mother’s death has been a whirlwind of grief and anger, which is particularly aimed at those who deny the lethality of COVID-19.
“This is not to be messed with,” said Hall, who decided to speak out about her mother’s death based on comments in social media — mostly on cases reported by The Kerrville Daily Times.
The majority of Kerr County residents who have died from COVID-19 have been treated in San Antonio-area hospitals, because they required a level of care that exceeded what was available at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Kerr County’s second death, Evodio Medrano, who was 57, was initially treated for severe COVID-19 in Peterson’s emergency room before being taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for specialized oxygen treatment.
In recent days, Peterson Regional Medical Center has had eight patients die, another 16 have died in San Antonio, while another 10 have died in nursing homes in Kerrville
Lee, at least according to Hall, was well aware of the virus and had made sure to wear a mask, along with providing masks to women in her workout group. Lee had spent years running her own gym, later selling it in what is now a Curves fitness studio. Still, Lee kept up her exercise routine into her 60s and was dedicated to providing a place for other women to workout.
“She wanted people to be fit and active,” Hall said.
From the very start, Jinny Lee was someone who was always busy. She raised her two children and ran a one-hour photo service in Kerrville for years before starting the small gym. After her first marriage ended, Jinny met David Lee, a retired Navy veteran, who she deeply loved. Lee had four children from his previous marriage, but Jinny Lee never saw them as stepchildren.
David Lee was a hunting guide, and the couple also opened an Ingram antique store, but her real passion was the gym.
“She just came to be a part of this community,” Hall said. “She loved it here.”
Hall said it’s her belief that in early September a man came into the small gym without a mask, leaving her mother, along with others, infected with COVID-19. On Sept. 14, Lee called her daughter and told her she was sick.
“I went out and got them dinner and I said to myself she’s not coming back from this,” Hall said. “She sounded sick and scared.”
Five days later, Lee collapsed at home and her husband took her to the emergency room at Peterson Regional Medical Center, where she would spend the next several days, including two in the intensive care unit.
The progression of the virus quickly evolved into breathing treatments, oxygen and ultimately intubation. After 10 days at Peterson, Lee was moved to Post Acute Medical — a chain of post intensive care unit facilities in San Antonio. It was a move that still angers Hall.
“They kept telling me that she was going to get a better level of care there,” said Hall, who remembers begging Peterson not to send her there. “She needed to go to a hospital.”
After being moved to San Antonio, Lee lingered for a few days without visitation from her family, which was able to peer inside the window of her room. They were able to decorate it with cheerful messages but it’s unlikely at that point Lee saw any of it.
Lee’s husband had camped out in the parking lot of Peterson Regional Medical Center, and later at the care center in San Antonio. Hall said it was a devastating blow for her stepfather, who was married to Jinny for 25 years.
“He’s not doing well,” Hall said. “He’s absolutely broken.”
In the days after Jinny’s death, the family had a small memorial service. However, the pain and grief is still there, especially when people seem to dismiss her mother’s death because of her age.
“She was healthy,” Hall said.
COVID-19 has a particular way it attacks the body — causing moderate to mild symptoms for most — and in the case of Jinny Lee it led to a cascade of issues while she was hospitalized. Hall said her mother suffered from a myriad of problems during her hospitalization, including panic attacks from the oxygen treatments. Hall said her mother ultimately died from several factors, but the underlying cause was COVID-19.
It’s the underlying questions of strangers that irritates Hall the most.
“These are real people and they really did die,” she said.
The COVID-19 death toll has been questioned by many but the reality, according to scientists and physicians, is that the virus does damage in many different ways. Autopsies have found infection in nearly every major organ, including the brain.
“She didn’t have high blood pressure or diabetes,” Hall said. “A lot of the people didn’t have any of that. This shuts down the body.”
In the end, Hall said her mother’s death should be a reminder that even those who are healthy can be taken by the virus, but the solution to preventing it from happening is simple.
“What I’ve been trying to get through to people is to listen a little bit to the science,” Hall said. “Stop making it worse.”
