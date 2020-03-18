On the eve of possible closures for restaurants and bars across the state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order that allows the delivery of alcoholic beverages with food purchases.
The order is designed to provide relief for restaurants and bars — already hit hard by recommendations of social distancing and avoidance of large crowds. The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is for groups no larger than 10 people gather together.
"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," Abbott said. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."
In Dallas, Houston and Austin the governments there have moved to limit dine-in restaurants and the closure of bars. Abbott has stayed out of the decision about restaurants and bars, but the fast-moving developments have forced him to change his thinking, according to The Texas Tribune.
"When I made my disaster declaration on Friday, since that time and today, the number of people who have tested positive have more than doubled," Abbott said during a press conference on Wednesday in Arlington. "Since I declared my disaster declaration, the number of counties impacted have more than doubled. It is clear that this virus spread is occurring across the entire state of Texas."
Abbott directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened products.
These waivers are in response to the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 that has disproportionately affected the hospitality industry.
