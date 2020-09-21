The Kerrville City Council will meet tonight to receive updates and take potential action on several key projects, including drilling a water well and a planned extension of Olympic Drive.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. With the size of the theater to accommodate a larger audience, the meeting is open to the public, but those who want to participate via Zoom video conferencing can also make comments virtually.
The Council will listen to an update on the plans to drill a major water well into the Ellenberger Aquifer, including a $52,000 expenditure for the engineering services to start the project. When completed, this well will be a key component of the city’s long-term water supply.
Another big change for the city will be an extension of Olympic Drive to Loop 534, also known as Veterans Highway. This will give motorists another option of traveling in and out of Kerrville from Loop 534.
City staff also was considering adding a collector road that would connect Ranchero Road and Bearskin Trail, which are actually in the county, but those plans will be scrapped.
Another presentation will focus on the city’s efforts to create a neighborhood enhancement team, which is aimed at improving better understanding city codes and ordinances. Some of the keys that the team will provides are:
- Evaluate and identify opportunities for improvement within a neighborhood consisting of private property, public property, commercial property and rights of way.
- Conduct minor repair, painting, mowing and clearing of brush and rubbish and tree trimming.
- Removal of junked vehicles from private, public and commercial property.
- Demolition of unsafe building on a volunteer base from the property owner.
- Use of city staff, equipment, and funds to complete improvements within the neighborhoods.
