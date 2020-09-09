This morning, medics were treating the driver of a vehicle that wrecked on Texas 16 north of Kerrville.
A dispatcher was heard to say a driver was able to walk away from the one-vehicle crash before the ambulance arrived, and it's believed she wasn't critically injured.
Responding agencies including the Kerrville Fire Department, Kerr County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The incident happened in the 3600 block of Texas 16 near Kerrville Hills Winery sometime between 8 and 8:25 a.m.
