What a difference one year makes.
Last year, the Tivy High School Marching Band was recognized for its achievements and reached the state marching band championships for the first time since 1981.
This year, COVID-19 changed things for all education programs across the state.
Luckily, the Tivy High School Marching Band will have the opportunity to compete this fall.
UIL Music Region 29 will be hosting it’s Marching Contest at Antler Stadium from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The Tivy band will be first on the list with warm ups scheduled at 5:55 p.m.
Two Class 5A programs will be marching — Kerrville Tivy followed by Boerne Champion.
Class 2A will take the field next, featuring the Johnson City and Harper marching bands.
Class 3A will start roughly between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with Ingram Tom Moore and Comfort on the list.
Class 4A bands will then complete the competition with Bandera and Boerne marching bands taking the field.
This year’s marching contest will be judged by Ben Chasan, Roxanne Heckmann and Charles Munsell.
All of our local marching bands will be seeking perfection by scoring a first-division rating, which means a “Superior” rating.
Results from the competition will be announced by the end of the contest Tuesday night.
