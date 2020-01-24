Former Precinct 3 Constable Angel Garza has announced he would like his old job back.
Garza filed paperwork with the county judge’s office indicating he intends to run as an independent after the Republican Primary in March. Garza had served as constable for 16 years. Before that, he was a reserve deputy for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2016, he was defeated in the Republican primary election by Kenneth Wilke for the position.
If Garza is able to submit 85 signatures in support of his candidacy to the county elections office by late June, he will be in the race against candidate Paul Gonzales, who has no challenger in the Republican Primary.
