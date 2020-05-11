Kerr County officials and the state agency that oversees courts may be bumping heads in the near future over coronavirus policies at the Kerr County courthouse.
Local courts must draft plans for how they will abide by the state’s Office of Court Administration’s guidance intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But what complicates the issue in Kerr County is that, unlike some other counties, such as Hays, where courts are in a government center complex with dedicated court facilities, Kerr’s courts are located throughout its courthouse, which may affect everyone going there on business after June 1.
“I can tell you this is going to be a very expensive and rigorous undertaking to open this courthouse back up to handle the justice system,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly at a Monday meeting with county commissioners.
For example, the OCA plan could prohibit more than two people from being in an elevator at once, and anyone in a waiting area could have to be given a mask if they don’t have one, said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer during a meeting with commissioners Monday morning.
Because courts are in the courthouse, a “waiting area” could be the main hallway. It wasn’t unusual to see attorneys and defendants crowding the hallway before the pandemic hit.
“We’ve ordered like 5,000 masks,” Hierholzer said.
He called it “a snowball going downhill that’s gotten out of control.”
“It’s going to cost us a lot to do it,” Hierholzer said.
Precinct 3 County Commissioner Jonathan Letz pushed back against the idea the OCA could regulate non-court-related activities.
“They cannot tell us how to operate our offices,” Letz said during the meeting. “The governor can, the OCA cannot.”
Hierholzer responded that the OCA can, if the county judge is in the courtroom.
Letz replied that the commissioners court could close all the courtrooms except the ones upstairs.
“It’s a principle thing,” Letz said. “If the OCA has the authority to do that, well then, they can go to the courthouse square. Then they can go to the city of Kerrville. Where do you stop it? So you might as well stop it here.”
The OCA could require the county to maintain social distancing in restrooms, according to its latest guidance document.
“Courts should consider having hand sanitizer dispensers available at various locations around the courthouse, including at the entry and exits from the building and courtrooms,” states the guidance. “Courts should ensure that tissues are available for public use in courtrooms and other public areas. Courts should post readily visible signage reminding individuals of best hygiene protocols.”
Hierholzer observed that the guidance does include a lot of “shoulds,” as opposed to “shalls,” but he said the final plan isn’t up to him or the commissioners, but to the process that involves the judges.
Each judge must draft a plan for approval by the local administrative judge, Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
Kelly said that from there, the plan goes to the regional administrative judge, Stephen B. Ables, then to the OCA, and then to the State Supreme Court, which will then issue an order. The Supreme Court directs and supervises the OCA.
Kelly indicated that although the governor hasn’t been particularly focused on enforcing his social distancing orders, the OCA is a different beast. The judges who don’t execute the Supreme Court’s order may be in big trouble.
“If we don’t do what the Supreme Court orders us to do, we can be brought up before the commission for judicial conduct,” Kelly said. “We can be fined, we can be sanctioned, we can be imprisoned for short periods of time. They can do all kinds of things to us.”
Precinct 4 County Commissioner Don Harris said “We need the least restrictive plan we can get,” to which the sheriff agreed and about which there seemed to be a general consensus.
