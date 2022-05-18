Cooler temperatures on the horizon cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WPC-NWS-NOAA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A weekend cold front will offer heat haters the opportunity to cool off for a few days. We still need to get through Saturday before notable changes take place. As a side note to possible cooler temperatures, we could also see improving rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. HEAT CONTINUES THURSDAYThursday remains rather hot across the Hill Country. A few clouds are possible early in the day. Sunshine is expected during the afternoon hours.High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s.South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. A stray thunderstorm is possible but not likely. MORE OF THE SAME THURSDAY NIGHTLow clouds are expected to move across the area late Thursday night through Friday morning.Low temperatures drop to near 70 degrees for most locations.South winds stay on the gusty side at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night. MORE CLOUDS FRIDAYFriday should be a few degrees cooler, thanks to increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.The humidity will be just high enough to generate a more typical pattern of isolated storm development due to daytime heating.Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s. South winds become gusty again at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. WEEKEND RELIEFIsolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, thanks to a cold front that will be closing in on the Hill Country this weekend.Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s ahead of the cold front.South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any thunderstorms that develop.The cold front advances through the area late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs Sunday remain in the 80s with north winds up to 10 to 20 mph.Thunderstorm chances are higher Sunday and Monday. 