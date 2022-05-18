Thursday forecast
WPC-NWS-NOAA

A weekend cold front will offer heat haters the opportunity to cool off for a few days. We still need to get through Saturday before notable changes take place. 

As a side note to possible cooler temperatures, we could also see improving rain chances Sunday through Tuesday.  

 

HEAT CONTINUES THURSDAY

Thursday remains rather hot across the Hill Country. A few clouds are possible early in the day. Sunshine is expected during the afternoon hours.

High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s.

South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.  

A stray thunderstorm is possible but not likely.

 

MORE OF THE SAME THURSDAY NIGHT

Low clouds are expected to move across the area late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Low temperatures drop to near 70 degrees for most locations.

South winds stay on the gusty side at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.

 

MORE CLOUDS FRIDAY

Friday should be a few degrees cooler, thanks to increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The humidity will be just high enough to generate a more typical pattern of isolated storm development due to daytime heating.

Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s. 

South winds become gusty again at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

 

WEEKEND RELIEF

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, thanks to a cold front that will be closing in on the Hill Country this weekend.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s ahead of the cold front.

South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any thunderstorms that develop.

The cold front advances through the area late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs Sunday remain in the 80s with north winds up to 10 to 20 mph.

Thunderstorm chances are higher Sunday and Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.