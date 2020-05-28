Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said he just wanted to use his Facebook page to pass on some questions he read about the coronavirus and to start an online discussion. But the company deleted the content and issued him a warning, he said.
“Must have struck a nerve because it was removed by Facebook and I received a warning about posting things that they believed were not true (haha),” Hierholzer posted on Facebook on May 23.
The sheriff’s experience was effectively a brush with what the company’s customers jokingly call “Facebook Jail” — the metaphorical state of incarceration for someone whose Facebook account has been temporarily disabled. Needless to say, the idea of a local sheriff getting that warning — “Facebook probation” — dismayed some users on the platform. But it also tickled a lot of people, as their comments indicated.
“Hang in there Rusty,” one user commented. “We will bail you out!!!!”
Another user said she thought she saw a photo of the sheriff at the local post office, and he replied that he hoped they got his best side.
The alleged infraction occurred on or about May 16, when Hierholzer copied and pasted 30 questions onto his Facebook wall, setting in motion dozens of comments and a discussion. By the time the post had more than 100 comments, the content was removed and Hierholzer received a warning from the company.
During a May 27 interview with The Kerrville Daily Times, Hierhozler said a message from Facebook warned him that engaging in any more false posting would result in him not being able to post anything for 24 hours. The company didn’t tell him exactly which bits of information it found to be false.
“And the next thing I know, I started getting things about the CDC and the (World Health) Organization — that they would give me the real facts,” Hierholzer said.
Facebook: Some claims ‘could cause harm to people who believe in them’
According to a May 4 news release from Facebook, the company says it wants to ensure “everyone has access to accurate information,” and that it will remove “harmful content.”
Part of this mission, it says in the release, is “combating COVID-19 misinformation across our apps.”
“Our global network of third-party fact-checkers are continuing their work reviewing content and debunking false claims that are spreading related to the coronavirus,” the news release states. “When they rate information as false, we limit its spread on Facebook and Instagram and show people accurate information from these partners. We also send notifications to people who already shared or are trying to share this content to alert them that it’s been fact-checked. We will also start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them.”
As of May 27, Facebook wasn’t able to eradicate the 30 questions Hierholzer posted. The Times found three users from various places in the country who had posted the questions on May 20.
The company has at least 2.3 billion users, according to Business Insider.
This isn’t necessarily an issue of a giant social media company deciding what information is allowable for an elected official to pass along to the public; Hierholzer noted that his Facebook account is a personal account, not an elected official page, which he doesn’t have. Although if he’d had an elected official page, it probably wouldn’t have mattered, as there appears to be no exception for elected officials in the company’s misinformation policy.
However, there could be a loophole for political campaigns. According to a New York Times article from January, Facebook refused to “police the truthfulness of the messages sent out” in ads sent by political campaigns.
Hierholzer said he doesn’t agree with Facebook taking down the questions.
“They were just questions — some of them I even had, and I thought by the comments that I saw, a lot of other people had those questions, too,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said the coronavirus is a public health threat, but he has questions about whether it’s as bad as some say.
“I think COVID-19 is very serious and I think it does kill, but when they start saying things like, it’s better to get outside and get in the sunlight, but yet they start restricting us from it, it’s just kinda — what are we supposed to believe,” Hierholzer said.
As an elected official in charge of ensuring the health and safety of inmates is protected, Hierholzer said he takes the virus very seriously.
“Because that’s a recirculating air system, and we have to be extremely careful with that,” Hierholzer said. “But we as citizens, I don’t know if our vulnerable need to be cautious or everybody has to be restricted.”
