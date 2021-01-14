1-14-21 fire

A brush heads back into fire to control a flair up in area burned earlier Thursday. Times photo by Jack Parker

 Jack Parker

Firefighters from at least eight departments fought a brush fire on Thursday about 10 miles south of Kerrville. 

As of late that afternoon, the fire had been contained, although hot spots were still being put out. 

It’s believed the fire was started through artificial means, but details of the investigation into the cause were not immediately available. 

Responding agencies and organizations included: 

  • Turtle Creek VFD

  • Kerrville FD

  • Ingram VFD

  • Center Point VFD

  • Medina VFD

  • Mountain Homes VFD

  • Tierra Linda VFD

  • Castle Lake VFD

  • Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

  • Texas Forest Service

  • American Red Cross

  • Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas

The incident commander in charge of coordinating efforts was Wes Gordon, chief of the Turtle Creek VFD. 

Dub Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, also was on scene to provide assistance. The vast majority of the response to the brush fire was mounted by volunteers, he confirmed.

“They do it without being asked,” Thomas said. “It’s a calling for them, it’s all about people and communities working together, solving problems.” 

 

