Firefighters from at least eight departments fought a brush fire on Thursday about 10 miles south of Kerrville.
As of late that afternoon, the fire had been contained, although hot spots were still being put out.
It’s believed the fire was started through artificial means, but details of the investigation into the cause were not immediately available.
Responding agencies and organizations included:
Turtle Creek VFD
Kerrville FD
Ingram VFD
Center Point VFD
Medina VFD
Mountain Homes VFD
Tierra Linda VFD
Castle Lake VFD
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office
Texas Forest Service
American Red Cross
Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas
The incident commander in charge of coordinating efforts was Wes Gordon, chief of the Turtle Creek VFD.
Dub Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, also was on scene to provide assistance. The vast majority of the response to the brush fire was mounted by volunteers, he confirmed.
“They do it without being asked,” Thomas said. “It’s a calling for them, it’s all about people and communities working together, solving problems.”
