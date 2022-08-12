Hot and humid weekend with a few storms possible cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 12, 2022 Aug 12, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It may not feel like much right now, but temperatures have stayed a few degrees cooler over the past week or two. June and July were much hotter than average with below normal rainfall conditions.August is behaving a bit differently. The overall weather pattern has shifted a tad and allowed for more clouds and a few showers and storms across the region this week.High pressure returns Monday and Tuesday, allowing for hotter temperatures and drier weather conditions to occur during this timeframe. HEAT AND HUMIDITY IN THE FORECASTPartly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours in particular.Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. Northeast winds increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour.Showers and storms could produce brief, heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning in a few cases.VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHTSkies become mostly cloudy by daybreak Saturday. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 70s across the region.East-southeast winds average less than 10 mph throughout the night.MORE CLOUDS ON SUNDAYThere is consensus that we will see considerable cloud cover during the day on Sunday.This could keep daytime highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms will also be in the forecast Sunday afternoon.There is potential for locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.CONTINUING RAIN CHANCES MONDAYPartly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most locations.Winds become southeast at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the late morning and afternoon hours. HOTTER NEXT WEEK?Tuesday through Thursday features hotter daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday with unsettled weather expected next weekend. 