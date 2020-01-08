Thursday brings an update on the big picture of Kerrville — how its development concurs with the vision of the community and what the future might hold.
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the State of the City Luncheon 2020 in which City Manager Mark McDaniel and Mayor Bill Blackburn will speak.
"The city manager is doing a great job in seeing that we carry out the (Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan)," Blackburn said.
The presentation will especially focus on how the city is growing in accordance with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which was a guide for development over the next 30 years based on resident input and put into place in 2018.
"At a meeting like (this), we can't cover everything, but we can cover enough highlights so that people have a better understanding of where we are," Blackburn said. "I believe that the lunch tomorrow is going to reassure people and give people hope about where we are as a city."
The cutoff to reserve seats at the luncheon has passed. The Kerrville Daily Times will be reporting what comes out of the meeting, which takes place at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Hwy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.