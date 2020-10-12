INGRAM TAKEN DOWN ON THE ROAD
Ingram fell to traditional powerhouse Sonora Friday night 28-13.
The Broncos handed Ingram it’s first loss of the season after a 5-0 start.
Ingram led after the first quarter 7-6, but remained scoreless the remainder of the first half.
Sonora put another six on the board before halftime to take a 12-7 lead at intermission.
Sonora extended their lead to 20-7 after three quarters.
Ingram put six points on the scoreboard in the fourth stanza before falling 28-13.
Ingram falls to 5-1 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
Ingram is off this week and will face Bangs on the road Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
