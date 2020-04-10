KERRVILLE — Janet Denise Bacon Everett, 57, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kerrville. At her request, no services are planned; Janet donated her body to the U.T. Southwestern Medical School in Dallas to continue education about those who have received organ transplants and those who suffer from cystic fibrosis.
Donations may be made to The Ultimate Gift of Life at www.theultimategiftoflife.com or to The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance at www.tosa1.org.
