With five days left to cast early votes, Kerr County's turnout continues to be strong — topping 50% through the first 11 days of early voting.
In Kerr County, 15,852 people have already voted in person, while another 3,125 have cast their ballots via the mail. Kerr County remains one of the most enthusiastic areas for early voting in the state, and Texas leads the way when it comes to early voting.
Ten days before Election Day, Texans have already cast as many early votes as they did in 2016 and are nearly 80% of the way toward hitting the total — both early and on Election Day — counted four years ago.
But what that it all means for Texas is far from clear. Voters don’t register by party in the state, making it difficult to know which party or presidential candidate has an edge. Polls are unusually close in Texas, but neither President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden has swung through Texas, focusing on clear battleground states instead like Arizona and Florida.
The striking numbers are across the board — in big cities that are solidly Democrat, in tipping-point suburbs where Republicans are losing ground and, to a lesser extent, in heavily Latino counties along the border. In Harris County, home to Houston, more than 1 million votes have already been cast.
Early voting in Kerr County continues through Friday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Ingram Independent School District. This week voting starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
