Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly was optimistic about trends toward normalcy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged people to still “be careful.”
Kelly, speaking during Monday's commissioners court meeting, cited a recent trip to a county judge’s conference hosted by the Texas Association of Counties.
“We didn’t wear masks at the conference, but we were careful,” Kelly said. “And nearly always when we sit down to talk with somebody, make sure we know who’s vaccinated and who’s not. Officially, we can’t ask people that, but privately you can. I just encourage people to, as you get out and about and start traveling again, be smart.”
After Kelly commented on the issue, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas relayed COVID-19 figures for Kerr County:
Active infections: 47
Recovered: 4,375
Deceased: 88
151 people hospitalized in the 27-county area including Kerr County
Two people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to Peterson Health’s website.
“I think we’re doing pretty good,” Thomas said. “We’re still really low on our hospitalizations. … I’m hoping we can get down to zero and stay there for a while.”
The Texas Military Department will be on-hand at the Dietert Center for homebound people on Tuesday to administer a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Thomas said. The department will be back in Kerrville to administer a second dose to the general public at First United Methodist Church on June 1 and 2.
“That will probably be the end of the mass-vaccination clinics — for me, anyway; Peterson may still be doing another one,” Thomas said.
He said at least 18,573 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 15,224 people are fully vaccinated.
There are plenty of vaccine doses available, and if someone wants to be vaccinated, they can contact Walmart, H-E-B, CVS or Walgreens, Thomas said.
“We’re almost to the point of saturation,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.