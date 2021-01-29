Very few teams have stopped the New Braunfels Canyon Cougarettes this season. In fact, no team had defeated Canyon since a 65-61 loss to Boerne Champion on Dec. 1.
Canyon drove into Kerrville with a record of 19-2 overall and 13-1 in district play.
To say that Tivy needed a win is an understatement. In the most recent matchup with Canyon, Tivy lost on the road, 47-35.
Friday’s game was a chance for the Lady Antlers to play on their home court and protect their own house.
In short, they did just that.
Tivy used a 14-4 run in the second quarter to hold off the Cougarettes, 34-25, in a much needed home victory for the Lady Antlers.
Tivy won the opening tip but turned it over, leading to a quick Canyon bucket.
Tivy responded with a nice shot by Jaida Davis to make it 2-2 early in the game.
Canyon went on a quick 10-2 run afterward to go on top, 10-4, before Tivy closed the gap late in the first.
With under 4 minutes left in the first quarter, Stella Hendricks picked up a steal and delivered an assist to Cassidy Harmon for an easy bucket.
Ashlee Zirkel scored the first of her team-high 18 points off an assist by Riley Dill to cut Canyon’s lead to 10-6 with under 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
Laila Casillas scored a bucket off the board, and Harmon hit a free throw to make it 10-9 after one period.
Zirkel started playing lights out in the second quarter, scoring 11 points during a frenetic 14-4 run for the Lady Antlers.
Ashlynn Way muscled in for a tough basket and knocked down a couple of free throws to take a 23-14 lead at the half.
Dill opened up scoring in the third quarter for the Lady Antlers, knocking down a shot in traffic to make it 25-16.
Ashlee Zirkel turned it on drilling a 3-point bucket from Fredericksburg to make it 28-18.
Tivy took a 28-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
If defense is your thing, you would have been proud of Tivy’s stellar performance, holding the Cougarettes to a free throw and one bucket in the final period.
Zirkel came up big with a bucket off a pick, and Dill and Way finished Canyon off to seal the game with a victory.
The game was very physical throughout, and fans were treated to a Lady Antlers’ dominating defensive effort.
“We changed up our defensive scheme from the first round,” Coach Christy Dill said after the victory. “I challenged them to get three kills and defensive stops at halftime, and they did.”
Dill affirmed her team needed a game like this with a difficult schedule ahead of them.
“We needed a win tonight,” Dill said after the upset win. “It’s getting us closer to the playoffs.”
Assistant Coach Dave Johnston said Tivy needs one more win to get in.
Dill was proud of Zirkel’s improvement the past few games.
“Ashlynn has been practicing harder and working on free throws,” Dill commented.
UP NEXT
It will be a tough district game on the road against Boerne Champion on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:45 p.m. followed by a home game against Dripping Springs on Friday, Feb.5 at 6:45 p.m.
