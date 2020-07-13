The group attempting to relax alcohol sale restrictions in Precinct 2 is a little closer to its goal.
A petition to get the matter on the November election ballot has 2,200 signatures, which is over 100 more than needed. But the petition must still be certified by the county elections office in order for the commissioners court to put the issue on the ballot.
The Precinct 2 Prosperity Program, which is spearheading the effort to normalize alcohol law in the area, will continue to gather signatures until July 17.
The group, which appears to have the support of county commissioners, wants the law changed to make it easier for businesses that sell alcohol to operate. As it stands now, people in Center Point and other unincorporated portions of Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5% or liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited without a winery permit. A sole winery operates in Precinct 2 on the contingency that they sell or dispense wine that’s bottled in Texas and at least 75% made from grapes or other fruit grown in Texas.
Additionally, because the county's large events center is in Precinct 2, no cash bars are allowed there, which limits the ability of the facility to gain revenue to help cover its operations.
The county will have 30 days after July 17 to ascertain the validity of the petition signatures, said Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser during a commissioners court meeting on Monday.
Claudia Richards, program director for the Precinct 2 Prosperity Program, commented on the matter:
During the entirety of this campaign, every business and individual involved has worked together to accomplish what was deemed by some as an impossible feat. Without the aforementioned participation, the effort would have been futile. While I have been a main point of contact, teamwork and tenacity are responsible for achieving our goal. I am truly grateful to have been part of a unified group, which chose to step up and rise above the obstacles set before us. We will continue collecting signatures until the final day, July 17th. On behalf of Precinct 2 Prosperity Program, thank you to all who volunteered their time, effort, and encouragement as we cross the finish line!
