The Harper Longhorns have scored 35 runs in two games of baseball this season.
Harper blanked Leakey by the lopsided score of 15-0 Friday afternoon.
To be even more specific, Harper has scored 35 runs in a total of six innings this season.
Harper scored 15 runs in 19 at-bats.
Whyatt Cottle drove in two runs to lead the Longhorns in RBI’s.
Bryson Lake hit a double and recorded two total bases in the game. He accounted for one run.
Cade Vickers, Colton Porter, Ricky Harper, Ethan Crawford, Fred Eahart and Wesley Marbach had one RBI apiece for the Longhorns.
Lake also spent time on the pitcher’s mound tossing pitches through two innings of play.
Lake gave up only one hit and struck six batters out in the process with a WHIP of 0.50.
In pitcher’s terminology, WHIP is a term to measure a pitcher’s ability to keep players from reaching the base.
The lower the number, the better the performance and 0.50 was the highest performance of the game.
Zane Schubert, Nate Eahart, Dalton Brown and Jacob Minor recorded a stolen base apiece.
In relief at pitcher, Kase Kramer pitched two innings and tossed six strikeouts.
Kramer was credited with the win throwing 14 strikes in 21 pitches.
Lake had 22 strikes in 35 pitches.
Harper improves to 2-0 this season.
