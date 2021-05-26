High pressure keeps the weather pattern warm and humid Thursday and Friday.
Models have advertised higher rain chances in the forecast late Friday into Saturday. Rain opportunities favor locations north and west of Kerrville.
MORNING CLOUDS, PM SUNSHINE
Similar to the past few days, we will start off with low clouds Thursday morning. Skies become partly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Rain chances are not zero percent, but rain is not likely Thursday. If a storm does develop, rain chances are highest across the northwestern Hill Country.
VERY HUMID THURSDAY NIGHT
A slim chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist Thursday night. This depends on storm initiation across West Texas late in the day.
Low temperatures remain very warm and humidity values will feel uncomfortable. Expect overnight lows to remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph through the overnight hours.
OPPRESSIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY
Humidity levels will feel very uncomfortable Friday with clouds during the morning hours. Skies become partly cloudy during the day.
Models show a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Hopefully this will not impact graduation activities across the region.
There is a risk for a few of the storms to become strong to possibly severe. There is model disagreement on storm chances, so rain is not a guarantee.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's with south winds averaging 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
STORM CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT?
There are a few models showing the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms across the area Friday evening and overnight.
Low temperatures should be a little cooler due to a weak cold front that will drift across the area. Lows drop into the middle and upper 60's. Light southeast winds are expected Friday night, except for locally higher gusts near any storms that pop up.
WET START TO JUNE?
There are increasing signs that we might start the month of June on a wet note with opportunities for showers and thunderstorms next week.
