All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico and South Texas this weekend.
Tropical cyclone Hanna will make landfall Saturday in the Corpus Christi region across South Texas.
The Hill Country will be located on the northern fringe of this tropical storm system.
This places our region in a difficult forecast situation with heaviest rainfall now expected south of Kerrville towards San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Laredo.
With the latest forecast path in mind, rainfall totals will be potentially lower than expected for the Kerrville area.
Moisture levels will be high enough for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Sunday.
Outer northern rainbands from the core of Hanna will occasionally impact the region throughout the weekend as this system moves across Deep South Texas and Northern Mexico.
My personal observation is that Deep South Texas will receive the most beneficial rainfall from this storm system unless it’s path trajectory moves further north.
I would expect rain chances to be highest Saturday afternoon and Saturday night with additional rainbands possible Sunday, especially south of Kerrville and the Interstate 10 corridor.
Despite separation from the main core of Hanna, tropical downpours may occur with a quick inch of rainfall possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
There is also a low risk for tropical funnels across the area this weekend. They usually cause no damage, but can occasionally touch down as very weak tornadoes.
I would expect this possibility to exist mainly south of San Antonio.
