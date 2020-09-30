The Boat Oyster Bar and Grill has closed following an investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The restaurant, 1483 Junction Highway, which has a bar known for drawing evening crowds, remained open during the toughest parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This drew the ire of some employees at local bars as they watched their jobs evaporate when the governor clamped down on bars in March and then again in June. But restaurants that served alcohol were able to remain open if they could prove to the TABC that they received most of their revenues from food sales.
It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what TABC rules were allegedly violated by The Boat.
“We have unfortunate news that we will be shut down for a few weeks while we adjust our liquor license for COVID regulations,” stated The Boat on social media before apologizing for any inconvenience.
