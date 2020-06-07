In response to Warren Funk's (May 28) complaints about being deprived of his liberty during the lock-down, I wonder if he would have responded in the same way to Winston Churchill's ordering blackouts during the Battle of Britain — that Churchill was abusing power and he would leave his lights on anyway, making his neighborhood an easy target for German bombers? My parents survived the Blitz (my father was in the RAF, my mother at home in the flight path of German bombers).
I'm very grateful for all the sacrifices people made during the war, because otherwise I might not be here.
