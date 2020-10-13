Ingram city council candidate Rocky Hawkins is pushing back against rumors that he and candidate David Britton want to defund the Ingram Police Department if elected this November.
“We ain’t never said that we want to defund the police department,” Hawkins said, although he added that with as large a spending deficit as the city has, some cuts to the budget could probably be made.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says he believes Hawkins.
“He has been a very strong supporter of law enforcement,” Hierholzer said Oct. 9.
Hierholzer and Hawkins have known one another for 40 years, Hierholzer said. Decades ago, before Hierholzer was elected sheriff, Hawkins was deputized to help local law enforcement wrangle loose livestock, and Hierholzer recalls working with him frequently. Hierholzer disclosed that he had Hawkins’ company do some work on his property more than two years ago pursuant to a contract in the amount of more than $20,000.
“Rocky is one of the most trustworthy men I have ever known, and I would work with Rocky any day of the week,” Hierholzer said. “People need to research the truth and not just the rumors.”
The allegation against Hawkins may have been sparked by a Sept. 22 press release from the Texas Municipal Police Association.
“It has come to our attention that many of the candidates who are running against the current city council members in Ingram, Texas are running on the platform of defunding the police,” states the TMPA release. “We think this is (a) bad idea for both local law enforcement and the people of Ingram.”
Hawks and Britton are challenging incumbents Jimmy Lopez and Bill Warren.
Hawkins says he’s running as a city council candidate in order to be a good steward of the people’s money and promote a healthy business climate.
Like fellow candidate David Britton, who’s been a friend of his for 35 years, Hawkins opposes further deficit spending, tax hikes, and what they both regard as unnecessary lawsuits against local property owners.
"If we weren't suing our citizens we wouldn't have a deficit,” Hawkins said. “They can sue you all they want with our own money.”
Hawkins was recently dropped from a lawsuit after agreeing to connect his property to the city’s wastewater system, although he was still working with the city to get connected as of Oct. 9. Hawkins said his septic system cost about $10,000, is TCEQ-approved, and is functional, having only had to be pumped once in 20 years. He was among a group of property owners against whom the city filed suit last year — property owners who refused to comply with a city ordinance requiring them to ditch their septic systems and connect their properties to the wastewater system. Their attorney has alleged improprieties in the administration of the multi-million-dollar wastewater system project. The matter is pending in district court, and more can be read on this topic at dailytimes.com. Britton is still a defendant in the suit, according to court records.
Hawkins, along with Britton have supported a change in how the wastewater system is administered — how property owners with septic systems are treated, including businesses, which have been required to pay $5,000 to connect.
“I don’t think they should be forced to get on until they need it,” Hawkins said. “People shouldn't be required to spend a bunch of money to get on.”
Hawkins and Britton were among citizens who signed a petition in 2014 that failed to gain enough signatures to trigger a city-wide vote on whether to abolish the municipal government. This has led to accusations that the men plan to try to abolish the city government.
“We’re not going to close the city down,” Hawkins said. “We have to be a city, or whatever we are. I do not know whether Ingram is a colonia or or city; I don’t know if they (current city leaders) know.”
One issue pending in court is whether the city was improperly designated a colonia for the purpose of receiving millions of dollars in federal grant and loan funds for the wastewater project. Colonias are often unincorporated areas with no water or sewer infrastructure. At the time the county declared the city a colonia, residents had access to a water system and there was already a sewer line from the city of Kerrville to Ingram ISD property. The city has pushed back against allegations of impropriety, with one municipal attorney denouncing such talk as part of a long-running, local conspiracy theory.
Hawkins and Britton responded to rumors that they, if elected, would combine their votes with council member Claud Jordan’s to stop the sewer system project.
“There is no way that we can stop the sewer,” Hawkins said. “We’re not defunding the police department and we’re not trying to stop the sewer from coming in here. They’ve got us in the (wastewater grant) program and we can’t stop it. There’s a lot of people that need sewer.”
Hawkins, along with Britton, supported a forensic audit of the city’s finances if they’re elected. They didn’t make allegations about financial wrongdoing, but said they want the audit to find out what they’re getting into. They’d be able to conduct the audit with Jordan’s deciding vote; he’s also expressed support for it.
“All we want is for taxpayer dollars to be used efficiently,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins has been married for more than 40 years, had two children who graduated from Ingram High School, and has been in Ingram for 52 years, he said. He’s retired, having once owned a construction company for more than 30 years.
Councilmembers in Ingram are elected at large, meaning they don’t run for specific places on the council. The two alderman candidates with the most votes out of the four running will be considered the winners.
