Chris Bynum hasn’t made too many changes to her routine, still arriving at the Finds Resale Store every day at about 9 a.m.
Finds, a 501c3 nonprofit organization of Victorious Walks Ministries, has been closed since March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Bynum, the store’s manager, continues to work six to eight hours a day, sifting through the store’s donations.
In addition to being closed, Finds faces a unique set of challenges. Like most retail businesses, Finds had to furlough its employees and is facing an uncertain future, but it continues to receive an average of three to four donations per day. The size of these donations, Bynum said, can range anywhere from a truckload to only five or six items.
She has to figure out what to do with this surplus of goods.
“We have a lot of stuff. … We are just trying to be supportive and ride this out like everyone else,” Bynum said. “I feel for some of the other businesses, some are really struggling. We are too. Some are so discouraged. Some people are feeling hopeless right now. It’s hard to tell people, ‘Hey, it’s going to get better after 30 days.’ But when you can’t pay your bills, you can’t see 30 days ahead.”
The other thrift stores are experiencing similar issues. The majority of resale stores in Kerr County — The Cottage Shop, Get N’ Place, Habitat for Humanity Restore, Pete’s Repetes Resale Store, Nu Accents and the Salvation Army Thrift Store — have closed until at least the beginning of May.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Shop closed on Saturday to install new flooring, but it plans on reopening after that project is finished because the Hill Country Youth Ranch is considered an essential business due to the therapeutic care it provides to abused and orphaned children.
“We have sanitizers,” said Bridget Dale, the manager of the Hill Country Ranch Thrift Store. “We are following all the precautions and the rules.”
The non-essential businesses, meanwhile, are just trying to make the best out of this situation.
Habitat for Humanity is still accepting donations through its phone line, 830-792-4844, and website, www.habitatkerr.org.
Paula Taylor, the owner of Pete’s Repetes, has encouraged customers to drop off donations at her store’s dock.
Finds still accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and can also pick up donated items for people who don’t have a vehicle or who are just unable to get to the store.
Some thrift stores are also planning on increasing their online presence during this time. Karrie Barnet, the owner of NU Accents, plans on launching the store’s website soon, and she also is selling items on the store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“I plan on getting very creative during this time so we can get on the other side of this,” Barnet said. “Giving up isn’t an option. This isn’t going to get us down. Hopefully, we will come back stronger.”
Bynum shares a similar sentiment. She said Finds currently has a lot of Easter merchandise. Instead of selling these items, she plans on giving them away to people who need them. She knows watching other people smile will help her through this difficult time.
“This too shall pass,” Bynum said. “I do see light at the end of the tunnel. The tunnel might be long, but I do see light.”
