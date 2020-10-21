The man accused of murdering two people near Comfort in 2003 has been found competent to stand trial.
Two mental health professionals testified to the competency of Vincent Seard during a hearing this morning before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III.
During the hearing at the Kerr County Courthouse, Seard's attorney said his client wants to attain competency. One psychologist echoed this and said Seard told her the truth will set him free, and she said he told her he wants to testify.
In letters filed with the court, Seard has stated he was possessed when he killed Terry Ingram and Patricia Kutzer. Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney John Hoover, the psychologists testified that Seard's religious beliefs have no bearing on his competency. Hoover confirmed with one psychologist that Seard's religious beliefs bear more on his defense strategy rather than mental competency, but didn't elaborate. This means Seard may attempt to argue he isn't guilty due to being possessed.
Seard is accused in indictments of causing the deaths of Ingram and Kutzer by striking Kutzer on the head with a frying pan and hitting Ingram on the head with a rock and brick on or about March 10, 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.