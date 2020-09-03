It took all of 15 minutes for the city of Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. to unanimously approve an agreement to purchase land and a building to house the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing project near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport on Thursday night.
There was no one from the public that spoke at the meeting, but the EIC board did hear from Kildeer Mountain Manufacturing Vice President Kristin Hedger.
"We look forward to being in this community," Hedger said via a Zoom conference call.
The approval clears the way for the city of Kerrville to loan $1 million to the EIC to purchase more than 5 acres of property in the Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The actual origination of the loan comes from the Kerrville Public Utilities Board, which approved the agreement at one of its board meetings last month.
In turn, the EIC will pay back the loan with a 2% interest rate. That is expected to be completed by 2024.
The North Dakota-based KMM manufactures and sells various products including circuit boards and fiber optics for use in the aerospace industry.
