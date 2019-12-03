Those who suffer from any type of autoimmune disorder are invited to attend a support group at noon today in Kerrville.
The event is organized by T.H.R.I.V.E. (Texas Healing Resources & Information via Education) and will last until 1:30 p.m. at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St., Room A.
Organizers of the event will show attendees how to potentially improve quality of life — regardless of any current medical treatment options. Immune disorders include fibromyalgia, M.E./CFS, rheumatoid arthritis, IBS/IBD, and any inflammatory condition.
Lunch is available at the center's cafeteria.
R.S.V.P. to the event by text or telephone: 817-692-6976 or 512-468-9828
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.