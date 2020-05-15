Mary Elizabeth (Kitchell) Faust, 93, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Kerrville.
Beth was born May 31, 1926, in Galveston, Texas, to parents Douglas and Pauline (Russo) Kitchell.
Beth grew up and attended Ball High School in Galveston. In 1943, she married Harry Louis Faust in Galveston.
Mary Elizabeth was known by many names. Some called her Mary, many called her Beth or Mawmaw, but the name that described her best and most widely known was Sweetmama, and that is what she was — not only to her own children and grandchildren, but to all who knew her for any length of time.
She had an infectious laugh and sharp mind, as evidenced by her uncanny ability to work crossword puzzles, the number of times she won high at bridge and the quarters she handed out to grandchildren from mahjong winnings.
She had an eye for fashion and never hesitated to give you the bracelet off her wrist if you admired it.
She loved to have adventures with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However, the adventures most enjoyed were culinary in nature. Her meatballs and stuffed artichokes were legendary and continue to be emulated by her children and grandchildren.
There are countless memories and stories that can and will be shared about Sweetmama at some point, but for now, we just remember her as the sweet soul she was, and one who loved to love.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Harry Louis Faust; and dear son, Robert Anthony Faust.
Those left to cherish and honor her memory include sisters, Dorothy Malia and Katherine Larsen; brother-in-law, Don Faust and wife Sidney; son, Dr. Harry Faust and wife Renay of Friendswood; daughter-in law, Debbie Faust of Friendswood; daughter, Pauline Rose Horany and husband Mickey of Kerrville; son, Dan Faust and wife Delia of Dickinson; grandchildren, Harry Faust, Max Faust, Joseph E. Faust, Marney Faust Hurley, Lori Faust Longbottham, Cristopher Robinson, Elizabeth Horany Pearson, Margaret Horany Nixon, Dan Faust Jr., Joseph Faust, Erik Garza, Ernie Garza and Elliott Garza; as well as 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Mary’s remains will be interred with her late husband, Harry Louis Faust, in Dickinson, Texas.
A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM), Kerrville, or the Kerrville Food Relief Fund.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Plaza who took care of Sweetmama and took the extra time to visit with her and make her smile, as well as the nurses and staff of Peterson Hospice, who took tender care of all of us.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
