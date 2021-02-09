Summary for January 2021:
The total rainfall for the month was 1.17″, which is 0.49″ below the 30 year average monthly rainfall of 1.66″.
The total rainfall for the year to date was 1.17″, which is 0.49″ below the 30 year average of 1.66″ for the year to date.
Temperatures averaged 47.0° which is 0.6° below the 30 year average of 47.6°.
The average high for the month was 60.5° which is 0.2° below the 30 year average of 60.7°.
The average low was 33.4° which is 1.0° below the 30 year average of 34.4°.
High temperature recorded for the month was 77°, while the low temperature for the month was 22°.
