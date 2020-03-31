Johns Hopkins University reports that in the U.S., 3,170 people have died in the U.S. from the disease, 164,719 infections have been confirmed and 5,945 people have recovered.
At least 38 Texans' deaths have been linked to COVID-19 and at least 2,877 cases have been disclosed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There were no confirmed infections reported in Kerr County. Infections in some counties not far from Kerr included 168 in Bexar, seven in Kendall, three in Medina, three in Llano, 200 in Travis, nine in Comal and 16 in Hays.
City of San Antonio releases detailed virus figures
Shale producers ask state to cut oil output
HOUSTON — Two Texas oil companies with large footprints in the West Texas oil patch sent a letter Monday to state regulators formally requesting an emergency meeting to consider reducing oil production as demand for oil around the world has collapsed during the new coronavirus pandemic.
The presidents of Pioneer Natural Resources, based in Irving, and Parsley Energy, based in Austin, urged the Texas Railroad Commission — the state’s oil and gas regulatory body — to hold a virtual meeting no later than April 13 “for the purposes of determining the reasonable market demand for oil, whether wasteful production either is occurring or is reasonably imminent, and, if so, the necessary and appropriate proration order to prevent such waste,” the letter read.
Scott D. Sheffield, president of Pioneer Natural Resources, and Matt Gallagher, president of Parsley Energy, said a move to limit oil production in Texas “would be a responsible measure in the public interest.” Also copied to receive the letter were Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
It is unclear whether the three elected commissioners are likely to limit production, but one, Ryan Sitton, has publicly supported the prospect.
“We can’t wait another 20 days,” Sitton tweeted Monday.
U.S. is expelling border-crossers to Mexico in an average of 96 minutes
Migrants who cross into the United States illegally are being expelled to Mexico in an average of 96 minutes under emergency coronavirus measures now in force across the U.S. southern border, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the latest government statistics.
The pandemic has allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to implement the kind of rapid-fire deportation system President Donald Trump has long extolled as his preferred approach to immigration enforcement.
Under the new rules, U.S. agents are processing migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras “in the field” before they are able to set foot inside a U.S. Border Patrol station. The migrants are then whisked back to the border and sent into Mexico.
The migrants are not given medical exams while in U.S. custody, which is one of the reasons agents are able to send them back to Mexico so quickly, according to one Customs and Border Protection official who, like the others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the process because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Older inmates sue prison system over coronavirus policies and practices
Two older Texas inmates are suing the state's prison system for its handling of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, argues that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is failing to protect prisoners at the Pack Unit, a geriatric prison near College Station, from the potentially fatal virus. Some of the attorneys representing the inmates are the same ones who sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for allowing stifling temperatures at the same prison.
“Despite the ticking time bomb that COVID-19 represents, TDCJ has failed to implement necessary or even adequate policies and practices at the Pack Unit,” said the complaint, filed in a Houston federal court. “... In practice the situation is even worse, as TDCJ has failed to implement many of its own policies.”
The complaint asks U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison to provide all Pack Unit inmates unrestricted access to hand soap and disposable towels, access to hand sanitizer and enough supplies for hourly cleanings of common surfaces in housing areas, like phones and door handles. The lawsuit also requests strict social-distancing measures requiring at least 6 feet between people in group areas like the dining hall and recreation yards. The case was transferred Monday evening from another judge to Ellison, who also presides over the prison heat lawsuit and has issued scathing rulings against TDCJ.
DPS: No checkpoints at Louisiana border
The Department of Public Safety said there will be no checkpoints on the state’s eastern border to screen travelers from Louisiana.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order requiring travelers from Louisiana self-quarantine for 14 days when entering Texas by road.
“While the department will not discuss specifics related to its operational plans regarding enforcement, we can tell you that at this time, DPS will not be establishing checkpoints along the Texas/Louisiana border,” according to a written statement from the department. “However, the department will be increasing our patrols in these areas.”
Abbott’s order said a violation of the self-quarantine is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both.
Bastrop County reports new coronavirus cases, issues 'stay home' order
Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape announced he was implementing a “Stay Home and Stay Safe” order in the county effective 11:59 p.m. today as the number of positive cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, grew to six Monday.
The order requires all residents who are sick with symptoms associated with COVID-19 to stay home, except to seek prearranged medical care or emergency medical treatment. It also requires anyone who has tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves, as well as all members of the infected person’s household. Isolation includes abstaining from going to work, school, daycare, social or religious gatherings, shopping, and any other community function; and staying home for at least 14 days unless cleared by a doctor.
Free testing site opens in Sugar Land
A free COVID-19 testing site will open at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land today. The site will welcome anyone who believes they have symptoms of coronavirus or has been in contact with another person diagnosed with coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.