KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Helen Josephine “Josie” Poole Docos, 83, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Kerrville, and Arthur Soterios Docos, 83, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe. A private burial will be later at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Memorials for Josie Docos may be given to Peterson Hospice. Memorials for Arthur Docos may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church or the Disabled Veterans.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.