A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
An Ingram police officer arrested Lindy Bates Brock on July 4 and accused him of the offense, records show. Brock, born in 1956, was released the same day on a promise to pay $5,000 if he doesn't appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.