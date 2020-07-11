As the coronavirus pandemic swept across Texas, disrupting the economy, hundreds of Kerr County business owners moved fast to borrow millions of dollars through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.
All told, 848 Kerr County-based businesses received loans less than $150,000 from the SBA through the program, while an additional 76 received more than $150,000 through the program, including seven that received a minimum of $1 million.
This does not include businesses with operations in Kerr County, but based in other parts of the state or country.
The SBA data breaks down the value of each loan for those applying under the $150,000 maximum but does not give the name of the business. For those receiving more than $150,000, the SBA provides a range of the value of each loan, the name of each business or institution and the lender.
Schreiner University was the county’s largest loan recipient with a minimum of $2 million in loans. The range in that loan amount was a maximum of $5 million.
Based on the minimum values, Kerr County businesses received more than $48 million through the program. The program has been deemed a success by many for shoring up businesses during the early days of the pandemic shutdowns.
The program has come under some scrutiny for large loans to major companies and lending to churches. Three churches in Kerrville received disclosable loans through the program: First United Methodist Church; First Presbyterian Church; St. Peters Episcopal Church; Notre Dame Catholic School and Our Lady of the Hills Catholic High School.
There were 744 businesses in Kerrville that received on average $33,000, but the minimum was $527 and the maximum was $149,000. Six Kerrville businesses received $1 million or more in federal loans and they are Mamacita’s, Ken Stoepel Ford, Pathways Youth and Family Services, WCR Energy Services; MacDonald Property Management, LLC; and Penta Mezzanine.
In Ingram, 60 businesses collected on average $30,822 with the minimum set at $1,355 and the maximum at $124,000. The Hill Country Youth Ranch received the largest amount of money for an Ingram-based institution with a minimum loan of $350,000.
In Center Point, 44 businesses received loans totaling $350,000 with the average loan being about $13,500. Three Center Point businesses received loans over $150,000.
The program also kept local banks busy, especially Texas Hill Country Bank, which processed 229 loans, including 204 of the smaller loans for Kerrville-based businesses. Banks received fees for every transaction processed based on the following guidelines:
5% for loans of not more than $350,000.
3% for loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2 million.
1% for loans of at least $2 million
As an example, the 204 loans processed by Texas Hill Country Bank netted the bank more than $335,000 in fees. Local banks were the preference of most borrowers with some of the work split between Guadalupe Bank, Security State Bank, Community First and Centennial Bank, which all processed more than 35 loans each.
As of June 30, the program had handed out $521 billion. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers Monday, naming only companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies and organizations that received loans.
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican and chairman of the Small Business Committee that crafted the program, said the release of the data provided “much needed transparency.” He called the program “a historic lifeline” for small businesses during the pandemic.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described the data release as a “good start” but lamented that it took so long and “so much pressure from Democrats” to make the information public. He said more transparency was needed ”to ensure that these taxpayer dollars went where Congress intended — to the truly small and underbanked small businesses."
Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse. Employers added 7.5 million jobs in May and June, a solid increase that was probably driven in part by the PPP. The economy still has nearly 15 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.
Research by the Federal Reserve found that companies with fewer than 50 workers before the pandemic saw their hiring rise 12% in May, while jobs grew just 5% in larger firms, suggesting PPP helped fuel rehiring.
But the program was only intended to carry the economy through a short interruption from the pandemic, which is now threatening to have a longer-lasting impact. The Treasury Department initially required the loans to be spent within eight weeks of being received, though that was later extended to 24 weeks.
(1) comment
What happens if an employer applied for ppp got it but the employees havent seen a dime?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.