TIVY LOOKS AHEAD TO KILLEEN SHOEMAKER FRIDAY
After suffering a second consecutive defeat by shutout, Tivy coach David Jones said these experiences will only make his team stronger in the end.
“The schedule we are playing will reap benefits when we enter into district play,” Tivy coach David Jones said of his team’s performance. “Overall, the kids are playing very hard. Very positive.”
This is the first season Jones has had a tough time producing offense.
Prior to this season, Tivy has only been shut out three times since 2008.
If his offense can come together, the defense should be capable of making big plays each game.
Tivy forced four turnovers against Dripping Springs and two against Calallen last Friday.
Payton Rice recorded a sack against Calallen last week.
Jack Patterson and Tobin Fletcher added an interception apiece for the Antlers.
Offensively, Tivy will lean heavily on Fisher Middleton at running back and Coleson Abel in the quarterback position.
Tivy hosts 6A Division II Killeen Shoemaker Friday night in Tivy’s home opener.
Shoemaker is 1-0 on the season and defeated San Angelo Central 61-35 on Sept. 24.
Shoemaker is led in rushing by Devin Brown who rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns in their victory over San Angelo Central.
Quarterback Ty Bell passed for 185 yards and his primary target was Monaray Baldwin who had three receiving touchdowns in their win.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
“They are very big, very fast and very talented, “ Jones said of Killeen Shoemaker. “Will certainly be a great test for our football team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
