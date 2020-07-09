As the coronavirus pandemic surges across Texas, almost no county has gone unscathed, but on Wednesday, Kerr County saw its worst day yet with 59 new cases of COVID-19. Overall, the day proved to be particularly bad for the state as a whole.
Kerr County’s latest tally gave it 138 active infections — almost as many as Kendall and Gillespie counties combined — and those results come on the heels of a Texas Military Department screening that found at least 49 new cases, along with 10 new cases recorded by Peterson Health.
The Texas Military Department event at the Doyle School Community Center saw 419 people screened from Kerr County. It is unclear if all of the results have been returned, but the positivity rate of those Kerr County residents tested was 11.7%. An additional 99 people from outside of the county were screened, and nine of those tests were positive.
For Peterson Health, 12.7% of those tested for COVID-19 have been positive since the surge of cases began on June 23. Since that time,
153 people in Kerr County — mostly in Kerrville — have tested positive for the virus, which has also led to two deaths.
To date, 219 people in Kerr County have tested positive, but 79 have recovered.
A COVID-19 community update organized by the city of Kerrville will begin at 11 a.m. today. Previous such events have included presentations from the mayor, city manager, Peterson Health officials, city emergency management chief, county judge and others.
Earlier in the week, Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson urged people to take caution with the virus because of the rise in positive cases.
“The positivity rate has increased dramatically since June 15,” Edmondson said. “We’ve seen the rate increase from roughly 1% to an estimated 7-8%. Yes, that is concerning to us. We’ve increased the number of people testing as well, which would naturally result in more positives; however, the increase in testing is also the result of people feeling more symptomatic and being exposed to a known positive case.
“This is happening across the state and nation. People are not taking social distancing, wearing masks and other mitigating factors to prevent the spread seriously. The increase in the number of cases has the potential to overwhelm a health system and put people at risk,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases we must admit and treat.”
The situation continued to intensify across the state as Texas recorded another 9,900 infections, but had the most deaths since the pandemic began with 98.
Modeling from Johns Hopkins University projected that Texas wouldn’t hit 100 deaths in a single day until sometime later this month, which was on the upper end of the model, and that a more realistic model showed the state hitting 100 deaths per day — based on current trends — in September.
The state, however, blew past that model on Wednesday.
Texas also admitted another 400 people to hospitals, but capacity still seems to be holding.
In the Texas Department of State Health Services’ San Antonio Region, which includes Kerr County, there were 98 intensive care beds available, and occupancy of all hospital beds was at about 85%, according to state statistics.
“If it were only that we were testing more, we wouldn’t be seeing these number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions,” Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas School of Public Health, told The Texas Tribune.
There are currently 9,600 people admitted to hospitals across the state.
