Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills went through a rough stretch of basketball the past two weeks.
They dropped two close contests in a row, but each of their opponents were state ranked and the matchups came down to the wire.
OLH is currently ranked No. 5 in the latest 3A Private School Boys basketball poll.
They have a record of 6-4 so far this season.
On the surface, four losses seems like a lot.
Upon further inspection, you can easily see why they are still highly respected in the state rankings.
“We have four losses by a combined total of seven points,” OLH Coach Chris Ramirez said. “All of our losses have come against state ranked programs.”
Losses have come against the likes of state ranked opponents such as Laredo St. Augustine and Fredericksburg Heritage.
The schedule does not get any easier for the Hawks.
They have an aggressive schedule to conquer before they begin district play against San Antonio Castle Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Before they enter district play, they host Schertz John Paul II this Friday at OLH Gym with tip off set for 6:30 p.m.
Schertz John Paul II is also state ranked coming in at No. 9 in the 4A Private School division.
The following Friday will bring the hottest team in Texas to the OLH gym as the Hawks entertain San Antonio Antonian Prep.
As of Monday, Antonian Prep is the No. 2 6A-SPC Private School in the state.
In case you are wondering, this is the largest private school classification in Texas.
Antonian is 18-1 on the season and will come to Kerrville Friday, Jan. 15 for a highly anticipated matchup against OLH scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
“This will be a good test for us,” Ramirez said. “Antonian will be coming to our house and this will be a huge game for us.”
As for the four losses thus far, Ramirez said that his team is still learning to be more patient on the offensive side of the ball.
“We have had too many turnovers,” Ramirez stated. “We also need to be more patient offensively and take pride in our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.