As of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, a strong cold front was draped across the Northwestern Hill Country.
Temperatures have cooled into the 50's north and west of Kerrville across portions of Kimble, Mason, Menard and McCullough County.
Ahead of the front, it remains humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures are in the 70's and 80's along the cold front.
The front is moving southeast slowly, but is expected to pass through the Hill Country late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will be noticeably colder behind the frontal boundary.
This update posted at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday.
