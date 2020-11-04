Harley Belew will serve another four-year term as Precinct 1 county commissioner, after defeating surprise write-in candidate Konrad Wert.
Belew prevailed with about 88% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Kerr County Elections Office. Wert conceded late Tuesday night.
“Friends, we ran the race that felt right, yet unfortunately came up short,” Wert posted on Facebook late Tuesday. “Sure enough, the uphill battle of a write-in candidate was daunting, but the support and kindness from friends and neighbors during this election was well worth the effort. Many thanks, friends, and continue to lift your voice. Peace to ya.”
Wert, a Tivy High School teacher, sought the seat in August after Belew, who hosts a morning talk radio show, made comments on the air critical of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minnesota this spring sparked worldwide unrest. Wert maintained these comments were divisive, reflected poorly on the office of commissioner and were insufficiently representative of the values of Precinct 1 residents. Two months before Wert cast his hat into the ring, an online petition sought to have the commissioners court censure Belew for his on-air comments.
Belew in return, accused Wert and others of engaging in “cancel culture.”
Late Tuesday night, Belew said voters have made their voices heard about cancel culture.
“I had a lot of people telling me they watched him (Wert) online and listened to him and realized he’s not anything close to what their values are,” Belew said. “I’m a lot closer to what Kerrville values are.”
That’s what I am; I live and believe in the values of the Texas Hill Country, Texas values, Kerrville values, and you can’t run a campaign on platitudes and cancel culture and virtue signalling and all that nonsense.”
Over the course of the contentious race, Belew had used his radio-show platform to criticize his opponent, although Wert succeeded in getting free air time on the same radio station due to an equal-opportunity provision in federal law.
“Regardless of knowing how much of an uphill battle this is as a write-in candidate, I feel that we are accomplishing something as a community and raising awareness and accountability to our commissioners court, and that accountability is not filled with attack and belittlement, unlike our opponent’s approach,” Wert said during an Oct. 23 video posted to his Facebook page.
Belew, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and faced no Democratic opponent, said the race gave him an opportunity to have valuable interactions with people on the campaign trail, who he might not otherwise have met. He said his victory also was an affirmation of the work he’s done thus far on the commissioners court.
“It’s always good to be challenged, to ask yourself if you’re really doing your best,” Belew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.