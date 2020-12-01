Abundant sunshine is in the forecast across the Hill Country Tuesday.
High clouds may scoot across the area from west to east, but it remains very dry with low humidity levels throughout the day.
High temperatures warm into the upper 50's and lower 60's across the area.
Winds become gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph during the day tapering off towards sunset.
Gulf moisture rapidly returns overnight tonight and this could lead to patchy low clouds by daybreak Wednesday.
Lows end up in the 30's with frost possible early, but temperatures could actually warm up a few degrees after midnight.
Winds remain out of the south most of the night at 5 to 15 mph, but could switch to the Northwest around sunrise.
