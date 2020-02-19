A woman told police her mother’s $3,000 earrings went missing from her purse during a medical visit.
The mother’s earrings had been removed and placed in the purse prior to getting a CT scan. Later, the earrings were found to be missing, and hospital staff advised the daughter to report the matter to KPD, which is investigating the incident.
Theft of an item of this value is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
