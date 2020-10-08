Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

For the first time since July, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas, Kerr County has had two days in a week where Peterson Health has reported double digit new cases of COVID-19. 

On Thursday, Peterson reported 10 new cases of the virus, along with four people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The health system reported that 70 people were tested — coming back with a one-day 14.2% positivity rate. Since Saturday, Peterson has screened 414 people for the virus. 

With the recent surge of people seeking testing, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson said it’s simple — people are being exposed to the virus. 

“We have people coming to get tested that are symptomatic and asymptomatic,” Edmondson wrote in an email. “The tests we run come from a variety of places within our health system:  hospital, emergency department, urgent care center and primary care offices. There's an uptick in cases; therefore, an uptick in testing. More people are being exposed and want to get tested.”

The state reported that the 13th death happened on Oct. 2, but no details have been released on this latest person to die as a result of the coronavirus. 

Through Thursday, 33 people have tested positive this week for COVID-19. Just how many cases are active because of the discrepancy in reporting between Peterson and Kerr County. In a 10-day period there have been 50 positive cases reported. 

Peterson Health says that they’ve counted 560 positive people, but they haven’t acknowledged some of the state’s numbers. The overall number for Kerr County is more than 700, which includes 158 people who were left off reports from earlier in the summer. However, the number may be as high as 800, because there’s no simple way of discerning who has been tested at out-of-county facilities or at local clinics. 

Even today, the Texas Department of State Health Services has a different number of confirmed positive cases then Peterson, and it’s unclear if those are results accepted from Peterson Health or from other testing facilities. 

Kerrville Independent School District has had six students infected with the virus, including three in grades three and under. One student has been infected in grades four through six — but that student was not on campus. Two more high school-aged students have contracted the virus. 

Center Point and Harper independent school districts noted their first infections among staff members — with one each. KISD has had five staff members infected, while Ingram has had three. 

Schreiner University reported on Wednesday that it had its fifth consecutive week of no cases on the campus, which is heavily locked down to prevent the spread of the virus. The university randomly conducts testing each Wednesday and this week  105 students were tested and 17 employees.

“This is indeed good news,” said Dr. Travis Frampton, Schreiner’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These results indicate that each of our efforts is contributing to a safer campus environment during these trying times.”

Across Texas, the number of new cases seems to have plateaued at more than 3,000 per day — well down from its peak over the summer. Texas is rapidly approaching 800,000 cases since the pandemic began in the state in early March. There have been more than 16,000 deaths. 

COVID-19 in local schools

District ECE-3rd Grade Grades 4-6 Grades 7-12 Staff Total Cases
Center Point 0 0 0 1 1
Comfort 0 0 0 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 1 1
Hunt 0 0 0 0 0
Ingram 0 0 0 3 3
Kerrville 3 1 2 5 11
Total cases 3 1 2 10 16

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

