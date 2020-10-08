For the first time since July, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas, Kerr County has had two days in a week where Peterson Health has reported double digit new cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Peterson reported 10 new cases of the virus, along with four people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The health system reported that 70 people were tested — coming back with a one-day 14.2% positivity rate. Since Saturday, Peterson has screened 414 people for the virus.
With the recent surge of people seeking testing, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson said it’s simple — people are being exposed to the virus.
“We have people coming to get tested that are symptomatic and asymptomatic,” Edmondson wrote in an email. “The tests we run come from a variety of places within our health system: hospital, emergency department, urgent care center and primary care offices. There's an uptick in cases; therefore, an uptick in testing. More people are being exposed and want to get tested.”
The state reported that the 13th death happened on Oct. 2, but no details have been released on this latest person to die as a result of the coronavirus.
Through Thursday, 33 people have tested positive this week for COVID-19. Just how many cases are active because of the discrepancy in reporting between Peterson and Kerr County. In a 10-day period there have been 50 positive cases reported.
Peterson Health says that they’ve counted 560 positive people, but they haven’t acknowledged some of the state’s numbers. The overall number for Kerr County is more than 700, which includes 158 people who were left off reports from earlier in the summer. However, the number may be as high as 800, because there’s no simple way of discerning who has been tested at out-of-county facilities or at local clinics.
Even today, the Texas Department of State Health Services has a different number of confirmed positive cases then Peterson, and it’s unclear if those are results accepted from Peterson Health or from other testing facilities.
Kerrville Independent School District has had six students infected with the virus, including three in grades three and under. One student has been infected in grades four through six — but that student was not on campus. Two more high school-aged students have contracted the virus.
Center Point and Harper independent school districts noted their first infections among staff members — with one each. KISD has had five staff members infected, while Ingram has had three.
Schreiner University reported on Wednesday that it had its fifth consecutive week of no cases on the campus, which is heavily locked down to prevent the spread of the virus. The university randomly conducts testing each Wednesday and this week 105 students were tested and 17 employees.
“This is indeed good news,” said Dr. Travis Frampton, Schreiner’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These results indicate that each of our efforts is contributing to a safer campus environment during these trying times.”
Across Texas, the number of new cases seems to have plateaued at more than 3,000 per day — well down from its peak over the summer. Texas is rapidly approaching 800,000 cases since the pandemic began in the state in early March. There have been more than 16,000 deaths.
Well done Schreiner. Whatever you are doing, keep up the good work. Unfortunately, the mask order doesn't seem to be helping as some of our citizens are becoming careless and letting their guard down causing cases to rise. It needs to be enforced with the help of our city/county leaders. This comes as no surprise due to the extremely large gathering held at the The Cross on Sunday where people were packed in like sardines wearing no masks and no social distancing.
