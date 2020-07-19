The three men who were riding their motorcycles from Kerrville to Medina and were killed by a suspected drunk driver has been identified.
In a social media post, David Weed of the Thin Blue Line, a motorcycle club for active and retired law enforcement officers, along with supporters, said that the three who were killed were:
- Joseph Paglia, president of the club's Chicago chapter, retired officer with the Niles City Police Dept.
- Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army and a retired pilot for Eastern Airlines.
- Michael White, secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army(retired).
The three men were part of a large group that was riding from a lunch visit to Kerrville back to Medina at about noon on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The club was set to hold a meeting of its charitable foundation, which supports police officers across the country, later that afternoon in Medina.
It was at that time, when DPS investigators said Ivan Robles Navejas, who was driving north into Kerrville, crossed the center line and hit at least nine members of the club. Navejas, who DPS said was drunk, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.
The crash happened just south of Lantana Road and just north of Las Colinas Drive. From the scene, at least two of the motorcycles appear to have caught fire. A small cross has been placed at the scene. Bits of debris is still strewn across the scene and the roadway is marked with the investigator's spray paint that detailed the crash.
At least three others were taken by helicopters to San Antonio hospitals. An additional six members were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
