Kerr County's coronavirus death toll moved to 14 on Saturday after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the death on its website.
The state report said the unidentified person died on Oct. 22. The death most likely happened outside of Kerr County, where 12 of the previous 13 deaths have occurred — mostly in San Antonio-area hospitals.
On Saturday, the DSHS announced there were five additional coronavirus cases in Kerr County, but it remains unclear if those are new cases or those already reported by Peterson Health, which reported seven cases on Friday.
There are nine people hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center — the second largest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began in April.
On Saturday, Kerr County officials said that the number of active cases in the county was 96 and all of this comes on a day when Texas reported more than 6,800 new cases and 90 deaths.
“Given the increases we’ve seen in active cases and hospitalizations over the last 2 weeks, I’d like to remind everyone that there is a free COVID-19 testing clinic coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas said.
The county will play host to a testing event on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville.
“No doctor’s referral or appointment is necessary to get tested,” Thomas said.
