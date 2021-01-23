Centenary (LA) at. Schreiner
1/23/2021 at 4:00 pm @ Kerrville, TX
|#
|Player Name
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|PF
|TP
|AST
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|MIN
|10
|Neil Hawkins........
|f
|4-9
|0-0
|4-6
|5
|4
|9
|3
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|28
|20
|Seth Thomas.........
|f
|5-16
|1-5
|6-6
|3
|10
|13
|4
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|28
|13
|Ralph Johnson.......
|g
|5-9
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|31
|23
|Drew Young..........
|g
|2-11
|0-5
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|29
|00
|Tykeem Singleton....
|*
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|01
|Xavier Johnson......
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|03
|Braeden Board.......
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|05
|Kile Mingo..........
|5-8
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|6
|7
|2
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|11
|Coby Harris.........
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|24
|AJ Hall.............
|3-7
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|40
|Tre Washington......
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|TM
|TEAM................
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals..............
|27-68
|5-22
|11-18
|16
|24
|40
|20
|70
|15
|12
|2
|6
|200
|TOTAL FG%
|1st Half : 38.7%
|2nd Half : 40.5%
|Game: 39.7%
|3-Pt. FG%
|1st Half : 30.0%
|2nd Half : 16.7%
|Game: 22.7%
|F Throw%
|1st Half : 66.7%
|2nd Half : 58.3%
|Game: 61.1%
|#
|Player Name
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|PF
|TP
|AST
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|MIN
|04
|Darion Jones........
|f
|7-12
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|5
|9
|4
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|30
|22
|Brennan Zeiner......
|f
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|6
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|23
|Corbin Hurd.........
|f
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|05
|Alex Dehoyos........
|g
|2-14
|0-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|0
|2
|31
|24
|Aries Frederick.....
|g
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|5
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|00
|DaRyan Williams.....
|5-10
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|3
|7
|2
|12
|0
|2
|1
|1
|18
|01
|Nicholas Vann.......
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|11
|Tim Maina...........
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12
|Mateus Reichert Blume
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Bronson Evans.......
|5-9
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|6
|7
|4
|12
|1
|2
|0
|1
|27
|35
|J'Sean Miller.......
|1-4
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|55
|Drew McCammon.......
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TM
|TEAM................
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals..............
|28-61
|5-18
|6-17
|14
|27
|41
|20
|67
|15
|17
|1
|5
|200
|TOTAL FG%
|1st Half : 41.4%
|2nd Half : 50.0%
|Game: 45.9%
|3-Pt. FG%
|1st Half : 25.0%
|2nd Half : 30.0%
|Game: 27.8%
|F Throw%
|1st Half : 14.3%
|2nd Half : 50.0%
|Game: 35.3%
|Score by Periods
|1
|2
|Total
|Centenary (La.).....
|31
|39
|-
|70
|Schreiner...........
|27
|40
|-
|67
Attendance: 50
Technical fouls: Cent-None. Schr-None.
Points in the paint: Cent-32, Schr-46. Points off turnovers: Cent-17, Schr-11.
2nd chance points: Cent-13, Schr-14. Fast break points: Cent-5, Schr-2.
Bench Points: Cent-24, Schr-32.
