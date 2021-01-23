Basketball generic net
Official Basketball Box Score
Centenary (LA) at. Schreiner
1/23/2021 at 4:00 pm @ Kerrville, TX
VISITORS: Centenary (La.) (3-1,3-1 SCAC)
#Player NameFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBPFTPASTTOBLKSTLMIN
 
10Neil Hawkins........f  4-9  0-0  4-65431212028
20Seth Thomas.........f  5-16  1-5  6-631013 41721128
13Ralph Johnson.......g  5-9  1-2  0-01241132131
23Drew Young..........g  2-11  0-5  0-2201430229
00Tykeem Singleton....*  1-4  0-1  0-1102211015
01Xavier Johnson......   0-0  0-0  0-000000002
03Braeden Board.......   0-0  0-0  0-000100007
05Kile Mingo..........   5-8  2-5  1-31621322125
11Coby Harris.........   0-1  0-0  0-0101010010
24AJ Hall.............   3-7  1-4  0-0111711015
40Tre Washington......   2-3  0-0  0-0111412110
TMTEAM................    000  1   
 Totals..............27-685-2211-18162440 207015126200
TOTAL FG%1st Half : 38.7%2nd Half : 40.5%Game: 39.7%
3-Pt. FG%1st Half : 30.0%2nd Half : 16.7%Game: 22.7%
F Throw%1st Half : 66.7%2nd Half : 58.3%Game: 61.1%
HOME TEAM: Schreiner (0-2,0-2 SCAC)
#Player NameFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBPFTPASTTOBLKSTLMIN
 
04Darion Jones........f  7-12  0-1  1-24541521030
22Brennan Zeiner......f  1-1  0-0  1-2240330011
23Corbin Hurd.........f  3-3  0-0  0-0024622022
05Alex Dehoyos........g  2-14  0-6  0-1002463231
24Aries Frederick.....g  2-4  2-2  1-2230702014
00DaRyan Williams.....   5-10  1-1  1-24321202118
01Nicholas Vann.......   0-2  0-2  0-2021010121
11Tim Maina...........   0-0  0-0  0-001000007
12Mateus Reichert Blume   1-1  1-1  0-210030003
14Bronson Evans.......   5-9  0-2  2-41641212127
35J'Sean Miller.......   1-4  0-2  0-0013204011
55Drew McCammon.......   1-1  1-1  0-000030005
TMTEAM................    000  1   
 Totals..............28-615-186-17142741 206715175200
TOTAL FG%1st Half : 41.4%2nd Half : 50.0%Game: 45.9%
3-Pt. FG%1st Half : 25.0%2nd Half : 30.0%Game: 27.8%
F Throw%1st Half : 14.3%2nd Half : 50.0%Game: 35.3%
Score by Periods12Total
 
Centenary (La.).....3139-70
Schreiner...........2740-67
 
Officials: Benjamin Alaniz,Rolando Flores,Rufus Lott
Attendance: 50
Technical fouls: Cent-None. Schr-None.
Points in the paint: Cent-32, Schr-46. Points off turnovers: Cent-17, Schr-11.
2nd chance points: Cent-13, Schr-14. Fast break points: Cent-5, Schr-2.
Bench Points: Cent-24, Schr-32.

