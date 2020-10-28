A low pressure system will lift across Texas and drive a cold front across the region overnight tonight through Thursday morning.
This frontal system will contain dry air and we can expect cooler than average temperatures in our forecast through Friday.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight with low temperatures expected to range from 35 to 40 degrees across most of the area.
Winds remain out of the northwest becoming north at 10 to 20 mph towards daybreak.
Gusty winds are in the forecast Thursday thanks to our most recent cold front.
High temperatures remain chilly with readings in the upper 50's to lower 60's during the afternoon hours.
Skies remain mostly sunny.
North winds range from 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible throughout the day.
Humidity values drop to near 40 percent during the afternoon.
Fair skies continue Thursday night.
It remains seasonably cool with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30's on a widespread basis.
Patchy frost may occur in low lying areas as winds diminish late Thursday night.
You might want to protect tender vegetation just in case temperatures drop close to the freezing mark in some areas.
Northeast winds are expected Friday with temperatures a few degrees warmer.
Highs end up in the middle to upper 60's Friday afternoon.
A beautiful weekend is on the way with highs in the 70's and lows in the 40's each day.
