After holding off Wimberley last week, Ingram Tom Moore High School held on to its No. 1 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A poll. It’s the third consecutive week the Warriors have held the top spot.
The win against Wimberely came against an opponent that is ranked No. 14 in the 4A poll. Ingram and No. 4 Brownfield are the only two teams in the top 25 that are unbeaten.
There was a lot of movement in the polls this week with several teams dropping out of the top 10. At No. 10 is Goliad, which is 12-3, and in the same region as Ingram.
The rankings come after Ingram was faced with its most difficult week of the season. The Warriors had to play back-to-back five-set matches for the first time this season.
Ingram plays host to Llano today in a district match.
