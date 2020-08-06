When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Kerr County seems to be holding steady based on the number of new cases this week. On Wednesday, Peterson Health announced that three people tested positive for COVID-19, the virus caused by coronavirus, and that five people remained hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The numbers seem to be mirroring those across Texas when it comes to a plateau of cases. After peaking last month, with more than 10,000 cases per day, Texas reported 8,706 new cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized has fallen each of the last three days statewide, but 8,455 people remain in Texas hospitals with the virus. In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County, there were more than 1,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized — accounting for about 25% of the total patients.
Kerr County has had three cases each day this week and has averaged about three cases per day since March 31 — the first day a coronavirus case was reported locally.
Kerr County has approximately 54 active cases with six deaths. Peterson Health finally confirmed a sixth death on Wednesday.
However, there are few details about the county’s deaths, and there are also few details about the number of Kerr County residents who are hospitalized in the San Antonio area, including at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.
The issues with the data have frustrated many across the state. On Wednesday, The Texas Tribune highlighted some of the problems with how the Texas Department of State Health Services tracks the data.
The nonprofit news website reported that experts say the state’s coronavirus data is useful as long as users understand its limitations — and can identify misinformation campaigns that attempt to discredit it. Generating precise, comprehensive data about a previously unknown virus that has infected millions is next to impossible. Rapidly changing testing technology, inconsistent data collection processes and an evolving understanding of the virus’ effects on the human body have complicated the state’s herculean task of reporting health data that researchers, policymakers, journalists and the public devour each day.
“The overall data are reliable in showing what is happening with COVID-19 in Texas, particularly when taken together,” said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“What we collect and publish every day is provisional data that hasn’t yet gone completely through those rigorous checks and is subject to change,” Van Deusen said. “Because of that, not every piece of data will not be precise 100% of the time, and we don’t expect it to be, but it is accurate enough to let us know what’s happening and guide our response.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.