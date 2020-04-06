According to the latest information from the state health department, two people in Kerr County were among the 6,812 in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 152 reported coronavirus infections. At least 127 people had died from the disease in Texas and 70,938 had been tested.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 9,228, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 6,058. Since the start of the pandemic, 245,573 infections had been confirmed in the U.S.
Worldwide, coronavirus infections totaled 1,274,923, deaths numbered 69,479, and 260,484 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 1,284
Dallas County - 1,015
Travis County - 460
Tarrant County 404
Bexar County - 384
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 10
Gillespie - 2
Medina County - 4
Uvalde County - 4
Blanco County - 2
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 50
Comal County - 21
Coronavirus cases climb to 30 in Dallas nursing home
On Sunday, Dallas County Health Department officials announced confirmed cases of coronavirus infections at nursing homes.
Thirty of the cases were at Skyline Nursing Center, which released a written statement on the matter.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps,” the statement said. “They have been very complimentary of our efforts thus far and had no further recommendations to reduce the risk other than what we are already doing.”
Other long-term care facilities in Dallas County with cases include Monticello West in Oak Lawn, which has had four cases, including one death. Edgemere in North Dallas has a total of 10 cases with two deaths reported. The Reserve at Richardson has reported seven cases, and Brentwood Place One in Pleasant Grove has reported 17 cases. St. Joseph Village in Coppell, Westridge nursing home in Lancaster and the Villages of Dallas in east Oak Cliff have each reported one case.
Hundreds of UT-Austin students went to Cabo San Lucas for spring break. Nearly 50 have coronavirus.
Hundreds of University of Texas at Austin students traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over spring break — and 49 have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the school.
The university is now aware of 211 students who traveled to Mexico between March 14 and 19, including 178 students who organized their trip through JusCollege, a travel vendor. The trip included many additional students from other colleges and universities, but according to the release, UT-Austin is not aware of how many students from other schools also attended the trip.
A representative from JusCollege could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday.
“This incident is an urgent reminder of the responsibilities students have to their communities, each other and themselves,” said Soncia Reagins-Lilly, the university’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “We are deeply concerned for the health of the students affected and for their broader impact on the communities where they live.”
Texas Department of Corrections changes course, allows workers to wear issued masks in prison units
The Texas Department of Corrections has reversed course and will now allow employees to wear protective masks inside the prisons.
However, corrections officers will only be allowed to wear masks that have been issued from the agency.
On Sunday, TDCJ officials announced that they have started distributing cotton masks manufactured by offenders to all staff. Those masks will be required for all personnel working inside of prison units and optional for those in administrative settings or parole officers in the field.
“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice continues to analyze the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidance provided by health professionals including the Centers for Disease Control CDC,” officials said in a release. According to the CDC and the surgeon general of the US, the issued masks are not intended to be a replacement for six foot social distancing, but a supplement to those guidelines.”
Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana
ORANGE, Texas (AP) — State troopers started stopping and screening travelers entering Southeast Texas from Louisiana on Sunday, in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbot.
Troopers stopped vehicles at a visitors center on Interstate 10 near Orange, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Houston, and required travelers to complete a travel form, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis, who told KFDM-TV that no one was being turned back.
“The established screening stations will take place on major roadways ... including interstate highways and other high-volume routes,” Davis said in a statement.
Sunday is the first day troopers conducted the screenings, a week after Abbott's order was issued, Davis said.
Texas Workforce Commission outlines new plan for accessing unemployment claims
The Texas Workforce Commission has been slammed by huge numbers of callers as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the state.
The commission said more than 500,000 Texans have filed unemployment claims in the last 18 days as a result of COVID-19.
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will soon outpace the total number of claims received in all of 2019.
This unprecedented increase has led to long wait times, overwhelmed call centers and technical issues with the Unemployment Benefit Services portal. TWC staff is working around the clock to expand the capacity to take claims but needs your support. Effective immediately, TWC recommends that Texans stagger their calls and access to the online portal based on the applicant’s area codes.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 has reminded each of us the importance of acting with others in mind,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “Just as with the virus, we can treat this problem far more effectively if we work together and space out the demand rather than having everyone call at the same time. I know there are Texans worried about being out of work and missing their paychecks. We keep working until every Texan that needs help gets help. We are asking for you to join the effort.”
Effective immediately, TWC asks that Texans use their area code to find their proposed call and access times listed below.
For those in Kerr County, your designated days are from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Those with a San Antonio-area area code will call on the same days as Kerr County but between 1-5 p.m.
Texans will not be penalized for a delay due to call or user volume. Claims for individuals affected by COVID-19 are eligible to be backdated. Staggering claims will provide help to reduce frustrations for many Texans and provide better access to needed services.
For more information on COVID-19 and unemployment benefits, visit: https://www.twc.texas.gov/news/covid-19-resources-job-seekers
Shelter-in-place impacting farmers, workers
The Rio Grande Valley’s farmers and their contracted workers are some of the hardest-hit in the community as cities and counties issue shelter in place orders to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, among residents.
Cameron County’s shelter in place order has meant the closure of farmer’s markets, farm workers afraid to go to work, and a barrage of extra labor for local farmers who must harvest and sell much-needed produce underneath a broken supply chain.
Ernesto and Irma Martinez, who run Laura’s Grapefruit and the Martinez Citrus Farm in Bayview with their daughter Laura, said farmers in the area have been devastated by a series of setbacks this year.
“The coronavirus came in at the wrong time. It’s a time when you want to sell your product. People can’t get out,” said Ernesto.
The family normally contracts workers to help pick, clean, bag, and transport fruit on the 20-acre citrus farm. They also run a cattle ranch, for which they’ve been unable to find contracted help due to the shelter in place order. Cattle prices were also driven down by a cattle tick quarantine, for which farmers must spray cattle every time they move the animals.
“Everything that happens involves people,” said Ernesto. “When you look at the maintenance, you need people. When you look at the selling, you need people. When you look at the buyers, it’s people. You can imagine the stress on any business.”
Second inmate at Goree Unit tests positive for COVID-19
Another inmate at the Thomas Goree Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on Saturday, that a 54-year-old offender tested positive after being exposed to another inmate which tested positive for the virus last week.
The new patient has been in medical restriction since the since that time, due to possible exposure.
There were at least 41 offenders across the TDCJ system who are in medical isolation with either a positive or a pending test. There are 20 positive cases involving TDCJ employees and contracters and an additional six cases in the offender population.
Marshall among East Texas cities to receive coronavirus recovery grants
MARSHALL, TX. - The cities of Marshall, Longview and Tyler were awarded $1,136,436 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.
The funding, which was appropriated by congress last month, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in East Texas a high priority during the outbreak.”
Marshall will receive $212,544, Longview will receive $409,551 and Tyler will receive $514,341.
This grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.
Representatives from the city did not respond by press time regarding Marshall’s plans for the grant money.
Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston Police Department report coronavirus cases among staff
Harris County Sheriff's Office announced that two more Harris County Sheriff's Office employees tested positive for COVID-19 -- a courts division deputy and a detention sergeant, bringing the total confirmed cases for the sheriff's office to 18.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced that 19 of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Please pray for him and all impacted by the virus," Acevedo said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. Two officers have returned to work after testing positive, Acevedo said.
Patients hanging on in Houston after transfusions
Houston Methodist Hospital successfully transfused blood from recovered COVID-19 patients into two severely ill patients. The patients are still alive, according to information from the Houston Chronicle.
“The initial results have been very promising and the improvement has been dramatic in some cases,” wrote Dr. Jason Knight, chief medical officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, as quoted in the Chronicle's article.
Austin public schools no longer offering curbside meals to parents, caregivers
The Austin school district is limiting its meal distribution program.
The district began offering the curbside meal service last month to students and parents as the spread of the coronavirus forced the closure of all AISD campuses and left many students without access to school-supplied meals.
The district announced Sunday it is no longer offering meals to parents, caregivers or anyone over the age of 19.
“Our meal distribution program during campus closures has seen a tremendous response, with tens of thousands of meals served daily,” the school district said in a statement Sunday. “We’re thrilled that the community is using the program, and we need to focus our resources on serving students (age 19 and younger).”
People 19 and older are encouraged to seek assistance through the Central Texas Food Bank.
Austin health officials recommend everyone wear face masks in public
Austin health officials have recommended that everyone wear fabric face masks outside the home.
The recommendation follows the Centers for Disease Control’s Friday announcement instructing people to wear additional personal protective equipment when in public.
“This is another piece of a complex process to slow the spread and flatten the curve in our community,” Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Escott said in a statement. “While you might otherwise feel well and healthy, we need everyone’s help to prevent the potential asymptomatic spread to others who could face more severe symptoms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.