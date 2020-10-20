Sales tax revenues are up from last October, according to figures recently released by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The city of Kerrville received $881,581.74 this month from sales tax revenues redistributed by the state for transactions that occurred in August. This represents an increase over last year’s October allocation of $854,257.20. The city of Ingram and Kerr County also received more money this month than in October 2018; about $3,000 more and $11,000 more, respectively.
Statewide, the comptroller distributed $773 million to local government — a 5.1 percent increase over October 2018.
“In fiscal 2019, the Texas economy continued to grow at rates among the highest in the nation,” said Texas Comproller Glenn Hegar last week in a press release. “We are projecting continued expansion of the Texas economy in this biennium. The most likely scenario is one of steady expansion at a pace below that of the 2018-19 biennium. Risks to this estimate include ongoing uncertainty about trade and national economic policy, slowing global economic growth and volatility in energy prices resulting from instability and potential conflict in the Middle East.”
The city of Kerrville projected a 6 percent increase — amounting to $421,597 — in sales tax revenues for this fiscal year, compared to last fiscal year, according to the city’s FY 2020 budget. This fiscal year began Oct. 1. The increase is driven by projected economic growth of 3 percent, the opening of a new regional retail store — the Hobby Lobby planned for Sidney Baker Street near Interstate 10 — low unemployment and stable and established large taxpayers, according to the document.
The city’s general fund budget of $28,762,077 in revenues and expenses reflects a 5.1 increase from last year’s spending plan, according to the FY 2020 budget. Property tax revenues are expected to increase $369,342, or by 3.9 percent, from last year.
Half a cent of every sales tax dollar collected goes to the 4b sales tax fund administered by the Economic Improvement Corporation, whose board is legally restricted from expending the funds on any project not related to developing primary jobs or enhancing the community through quality-of-life improvements. The Kerrville River Trail is one such improvement funded through 4B sales tax dollars.
According to the FY 2020 budget, the 4B fund totaled $4,093,539 at the beginning of last year’s budget and $4,475,261 by Sept. 30. The EIC budgeted revenues of $3,723,000 and expenses of $5,404,403 this fiscal year, according to the budget.
Monthly sales tax allocations since 2015, Kerrville
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
January
735,388.79
765,875.74
818,766.18
818,193.63
811,392.43
February
1,003,075.70
1,040,873.46
1,068,761.34
1,061,758.48
1,125,868.11
March
667,516.89
668,844.68
743,073.71
723,817.02
795,440.34
April
678,857.91
709,650.04
719,639.03
722,308.06
851,001.93
May
819,844.18
918,501.59
923,370.60
970,913.47
894,419.58
June
764,212.30
726,577.94
783,095.94
855,999.46
911,954.29
July
712,590.60
745,157.94
845,615.79
915,711.88
944,127.88
August
889,265.87
867,249.61
917,561.86
967,962.73
994,333.28
September
766,301.38
777,680.84
789,946.73
840,542.94
918,903.16
October
680,462.75
791,820.14
829,679.51
854,257.20
881,581.74
November
830,331.24
833,511.36
833,414.92
827,572.59
-
December
762,065.30
779,739.51
753,398.90
882,845.94
-
October sales tax allocations, 2015 to present, Kerville, Ingram, Kerr County
Oct. 2015
Oct. 2016
Oct. 2017
Oct. 2018
Oct. 2019
City of Kerrville
680,462.75
791,820.14
829,679.51
854,257.20
881,581.74
City of Ingram
44,713.22
54,932.92
39,239.25
46,728.36
49,819.83
Kerr County
263,199.79
304,276.16
307,851.02
331,844.45
343,060.46
